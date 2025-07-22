Google in talks to license news content for AI
Google is in talks with about 20 major news publishers to license their content and make its AI smarter.
While details are still under wraps, a Google spokesperson confirmed the negotiations are happening.
This move could change how news is monetized and presented—and who gets paid for it.
News companies have struggled with falling ad money and fewer readers, so a licensing deal from Google could offer some much-needed cash.
Until now, Google has been slower than rivals to strike these deals—think only AP and Reddit so far.
Publishers have long called out tech giants for using their stories without paying up.
Recent lawsuits (like The New York Times vs OpenAI) have turned up the heat, pushing everyone toward fairer deals.
As analyst David Gehring suggests, "Licensing is now key," since just grabbing web content isn't as easy—or legal—as it used to be.
How these talks end could shape where your news comes from (and who profits) as AI keeps evolving.