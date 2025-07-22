Google in talks to license news content for AI

News companies have struggled with falling ad money and fewer readers, so a licensing deal from Google could offer some much-needed cash. Until now, Google has been slower than rivals to strike these deals—think only AP and Reddit so far.

Publishers have long called out tech giants for using their stories without paying up.

Recent lawsuits (like The New York Times vs OpenAI) have turned up the heat, pushing everyone toward fairer deals.

As analyst David Gehring suggests, "Licensing is now key," since just grabbing web content isn't as easy—or legal—as it used to be.

How these talks end could shape where your news comes from (and who profits) as AI keeps evolving.