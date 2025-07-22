Mixus makes AI assistants for your email or Slack
Mixus, a startup from 2024, just launched a platform where you can create your own AI agents right inside email or Slack—no complicated setup needed.
The idea is to make AI feel less intimidating and more useful for everyone, letting you automate things like Jira tasks or report-sending with just a quick text prompt.
As co-founder Elliot Katz puts it, using familiar tools helps "democratize AI use," so anyone on the team can jump in.
Mixus has already raised $2.3 million
After testing at Stanford last year, Mixus quickly raised $2.3 million and started working with clients like Rainbow Shops.
Powered by tech from Anthropic's Claude 4 and OpenAI's o3, these agents actually understand your organization's context and work smoothly with tools like Gmail and Jira—making life easier for teams across different industries.