Mixus makes AI assistants for your email or Slack Technology Jul 22, 2025

Mixus, a startup from 2024, just launched a platform where you can create your own AI agents right inside email or Slack—no complicated setup needed.

The idea is to make AI feel less intimidating and more useful for everyone, letting you automate things like Jira tasks or report-sending with just a quick text prompt.

As co-founder Elliot Katz puts it, using familiar tools helps "democratize AI use," so anyone on the team can jump in.