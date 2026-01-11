Microsoft AI CEO: Let's control AI before trying to make it "good" Technology Jan 11, 2026

Mustafa Suleyman, the head of Microsoft AI, says we need to focus on "containment"—basically putting limits on what AI can do—before worrying about making sure it shares our values.

In a recent post on X, he warned that "You can't steer something you can't control," emphasizing concerns about the rapid pace toward superintelligent AI.