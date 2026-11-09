Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman open to rights if conscious
Technology
Microsoft's AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, says he'd be open to giving rights to AI, but only if they ever become conscious.
Right now, he points out, today's AIs don't have feelings or self-awareness.
He shared these thoughts in an essay and on X after some in the tech world started debating whether advanced AIs might already be conscious.
Suleyman warns against building conscious AI
Suleyman isn't convinced by current claims about conscious AI and thinks rushing into this territory would be risky.
He warns that developing conscious AIs would be reckless, and we should not build them.
For now, he believes responsible development means not crossing that line until we're absolutely sure what we're dealing with.