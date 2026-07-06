Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman: AI could widen medical access
Mustafa Suleyman, the head of Microsoft AI, thinks artificial intelligence could make expert medical advice available to anyone, no matter where they live or how much money they have.
He calls health care the biggest opportunity for AI because it can deliver specialist-level guidance at a fraction of today's cost.
Suleyman envisions $20 monthly AI guidance
Suleyman points out that there's still a big difference between care from top doctors and everyone else, even in places like the US.
He believes AI can help shrink this gap by giving people access to trusted medical information (think Harvard Medical School level) right from their devices.
Fun fact: 40% of questions people ask Microsoft's AI are already about health.
In the future, Suleyman imagines affordable AI-powered health care guidance could be around $20 a month, helping millions and supporting real doctors too.