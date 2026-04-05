Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman says company lacks compute resources
Mustafa Suleyman, head of Microsoft AI, has openly shared that the company is struggling to get enough computing power for its big AI projects, even with all their investments.
For now, they're focusing on mid-range models to keep things efficient and affordable.
This comes as Microsoft rolled out a new speech transcription tool as part of its ongoing push into AI.
Microsoft wants frontier-scale chip clusters
Suleyman also mentioned that shortages in data centers and equipment are slowing things down.
To fix this, Microsoft wants to build frontier-scale chip clusters and invest in data budgets, basically aiming for more independence in the long run.
The team is growing fast (even hiring from rivals), and Suleyman is now leading model development to help cut costs and rely less on outside partners.