Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman says company lacks compute resources Technology Apr 05, 2026

Mustafa Suleyman, head of Microsoft AI, has openly shared that the company is struggling to get enough computing power for its big AI projects, even with all their investments.

For now, they're focusing on mid-range models to keep things efficient and affordable.

This comes as Microsoft rolled out a new speech transcription tool as part of its ongoing push into AI.