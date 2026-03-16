Microsoft AI maps proteins in cancer samples overnight Technology Mar 16, 2026

The GigaTIME research paper was published on December 9, 2025; the public announcement by Satya Nadella came on March 15, 2026.

GigaTIME is a new AI tool that can turn regular pathology slides into detailed virtual protein maps, something that used to take days and cost a fortune in the lab.

Announced with partners from Providence and the University of Washington, GigaTIME could seriously speed up how we study cancer.