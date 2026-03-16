Microsoft AI maps proteins in cancer samples overnight
The GigaTIME research paper was published on December 9, 2025; the public announcement by Satya Nadella came on March 15, 2026.
GigaTIME is a new AI tool that can turn regular pathology slides into detailed virtual protein maps, something that used to take days and cost a fortune in the lab.
Announced with partners from Providence and the University of Washington, GigaTIME could seriously speed up how we study cancer.
Trained on data from 14,000 patients
Trained on data from 40 million cells, GigaTIME has already been put to work on samples from more than 14,000 cancer patients across dozens of hospitals.
It created nearly 300,000 virtual images covering 24 different cancers, helping researchers spot patterns much faster than before.
Over a thousand links found
Using this model, scientists found more than 1,000 important links between proteins and clinical markers such as survival rates.
They even validated these results with another huge set of patient data to make sure the findings hold up.
GigaTIME is free to use
Best part? GigaTIME is free for anyone to use on Microsoft Foundry Labs and Hugging Face.
Now researchers everywhere can dig deeper into tumor biology without waiting weeks or breaking the bank.