Microsoft to build massive natural gas power plant in Texas
What's the story
Microsoft and Chevron have announced plans to build a massive 2.67-gigawatt natural gas power plant in West Texas. The facility will be dedicated to powering Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud data centers under a 20-year power purchase agreement. The project, dubbed "Project Kilby," is set to become one of the largest co-located natural gas power and data center developments in the US.
Energy transition
Departure from sustainability efforts
The power plant will be mostly powered by large GE Vernova gas turbines, with additional support from Solar Turbines, a subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc. This is a major departure for Microsoft, which has been vocal about its sustainability efforts and has vowed to eliminate carbon emissions by 2030. The new power plant could make it more difficult for the tech giant to achieve this goal.
Environmental impact
Environmental impact of Project Kilby
The Environmental Integrity Project estimates that Project Kilby could emit over 13 million tons of carbon dioxide, 3,200 tons of criteria air pollutants, and 126,099kg of hazardous air pollutants. Despite these concerns, Chevron's President of new energies Jeff Gustavson stressed the importance of reliable energy in powering AI's transformation of the global economy. He also emphasized Chevron's ability to deliver power quickly and at a competitive cost using Permian natural gas.
Scale
Economic benefits and energy supply
The electricity generated by Project Kilby's on-site power plant will be enough to power some two million homes, CNBC reported. The data center will use natural gas from Joulent's local fields for its first major AI data-center project. Chevron also said that the data center is expected to bring economic benefits to the region, including over $10 billion in tax revenue and nearly 2,000 jobs.
Growth strategy
Microsoft's shift in energy strategy
The announcement of Project Kilby comes as Microsoft expands its data centers for AI. The company is looking for alternative energy sources, including nuclear power and now natural gas, to meet the "24/7 demand" of these projects. Despite this shift, Microsoft has primarily invested in renewable energy for its data centers. The new facility is expected to start receiving power by 2028.