Microsoft and OpenAI's new $500B deal shakes up AI landscape

Microsoft retains exclusive rights to OpenAI's tech

Microsoft keeps exclusive rights to OpenAI's tech and Azure API access through to 2032, plus early looks at research (end date not specified in source).

In exchange, OpenAI will use $250 billion of Microsoft's Azure cloud but can also shop around with other providers.

The cool part: OpenAI can now launch safer, open-weight AI models anywhere—even for US national security customers—and has more freedom to grow fast.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is branching out too, bringing Anthropic's Claude into Microsoft 365 Copilot as it ends its exclusive cloud grip on OpenAI.