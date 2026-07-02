Microsoft and partners build I-2SEA cable linking India Malaysia Singapore Technology Jul 02, 2026

Microsoft, Tata Communications, Singtel, and Lightstorm are teaming up to build I-2SEA, a new undersea cable linking India with Malaysia and Singapore.

The goal? To handle the explosion of AI-powered services and data in the region.

Stretching 3,600km under the sea, I-2SEA is set to go live by late 2029, with contracts already signed and capacity up for grabs.