Microsoft and partners build I-2SEA cable linking India Malaysia Singapore
Microsoft, Tata Communications, Singtel, and Lightstorm are teaming up to build I-2SEA, a new undersea cable linking India with Malaysia and Singapore.
The goal? To handle the explosion of AI-powered services and data in the region.
Stretching 3,600km under the sea, I-2SEA is set to go live by late 2029, with contracts already signed and capacity up for grabs.
Lightstorm to operate Indian stations
I-2SEA will connect Hyderabad's fast-growing AI hubs directly to Singapore's cloud networks and Kuala Lumpur's emerging data centers.
Landings are planned for Machilipatnam and a new spot in South Chennai.
NEC is building the system; ACPL will handle marine work, and Lightstorm will run the Indian stations using its smart network platforms, making sure everything stays fast and reliable as demand keeps rising.