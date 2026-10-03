Microsoft announces Agent 365 to secure companies' AI agents

Microsoft announced Agent 365, a new tool meant to keep artificial intelligence (AI) agents in companies safe and under control.

The move comes as more businesses worry about AI bots turning into security risks from the inside.

As Microsoft's Vasu Jakkal puts it, its security is powered by "Fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals, Microsoft Security protects over 1.6 million customers, more than one billion identities, and 24 billion Copilot interactions, at the speed and scale of AI." to help protect everything behind the scenes.