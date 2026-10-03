Microsoft announces Agent 365 to secure companies' AI agents
Microsoft announced Agent 365, a new tool meant to keep artificial intelligence (AI) agents in companies safe and under control.
The move comes as more businesses worry about AI bots turning into security risks from the inside.
As Microsoft's Vasu Jakkal puts it, its security is powered by "Fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals, Microsoft Security protects over 1.6 million customers, more than one billion identities, and 24 billion Copilot interactions, at the speed and scale of AI." to help protect everything behind the scenes.
Agent 365 offers companies a dashboard
Agent 365, part of Microsoft 365 E7, gives companies a single dashboard to keep tabs on all their AI agents.
Each bot gets its own unique ID with Microsoft Entra Agent ID, making sure it follows company security rules, just like human users do.
Plus, built-in data protections from Microsoft Purview help stop sensitive information from slipping through the cracks, so businesses can stay secure and compliant even as they ramp up their use of AI.