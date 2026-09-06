Microsoft announces Project Opal to automate Microsoft 365 Copilot tasks
Microsoft has announced plans to bring some major AI upgrades for its Microsoft 365 Copilot, aiming to take the hassle out of complicated, repetitive tasks.
CEO Satya Nadella called this the "next frontier" for Copilot, as Project Opal steps in to handle things like onboarding new employees or running compliance audits, stuff that usually eats up a lot of time.
Project Opal in Microsoft's Frontier early-access
Project Opal uses AI reasoning to plan and run workflows automatically, letting you kick off or repeat tasks.
It keeps everything transparent with live monitoring and a live computer view, plus it runs on secure cloud PCs so your data stays safe.
Admins can control who gets access, and users can pause or give input when needed.
Right now, it's available for early-access users through Microsoft's Frontier program.