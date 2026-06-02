Microsoft announces Scout AI assistant for Microsoft 365 at Build

Scout requires GitHub Copilot subscription

Scout works across cloud, desktop, and web platforms, connecting with your inbox and calendar.

It comes with handy built-in skills like managing schedules and drafting meeting agendas, but its real power is in custom skills you can create yourself.

As Vice President Omar Shahine put it warmly: "We all have our interesting quirks in how we work, and people are codifying those patterns into memories and skills that persist in their agent. Then the agent becomes more capable, better understanding you and gaining more agency and exercising judgments."

Plus, to keep things safe, Scout follows strict policies and keeps audit trails.

You'll need a GitHub Copilot subscription to access it through Microsoft's Frontier program.