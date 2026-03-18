Microsoft appoints new Copilot chief as Mustafa Suleyman shifts focus

Microsoft just shook up its Copilot division, naming Jacob Andreou as the new chief. He will report directly to CEO Satya Nadella. The move is part of a bigger leadership shuffle, with Mustafa Suleyman shifting focus to building smarter AI models for the company.

Microsoft's Copilot overhaul Copilot is Microsoft's big bet on AI across apps like Word and Excel, but things got messy with separate teams working in silos.

This restructure aims to bring everyone together for a clearer direction and better user experience.

Nadella's plan centers on four pillars: how Copilot feels, its platform, integration with Microsoft 365 apps, and smarter AI models.

Andreou's new role and his experience Andreou joined Microsoft last year from Snap and now takes charge of Copilot's design, product, growth, and engineering across both consumer and business sides.

He'll also work closely with Suleyman as they push to make Copilot more useful: think your go-to digital sidekick in everyday tasks.