Microsoft boosts Xbox PC app speed, updates Xbox Cloud Gaming
Technology
Microsoft just gave its Xbox PC app a big speed boost: it now opens up to 60% faster.
There are also upgrades for Xbox Cloud Gaming on the web and smart TVs.
For now, Xbox Insiders will be able to start testing the updated Xbox PC app today, and the updated Xbox Cloud Gaming interface will start rolling out over the next few weeks.
Xbox app sections and windows faster
The Home, Store, and Game Pass sections all load much quicker, and in-app windows open up to 65% faster.
Navigation feels smoother (especially if you use a controller), and social features got an upgrade too: your friends show up right on the main page and chatting is easier than ever.