Microsoft brings faster, smarter BitLocker to Windows 11

Microsoft is now available in Insider Preview builds hardware-accelerated BitLocker for Windows 11. Announced at Ignite 2025 and now live in Insider builds, this update makes device encryption much faster—cutting CPU usage by up to 70%, speeding up NVMe drive protection, and can result in longer battery life.

Which devices get it? You'll need a PC with built-in crypto hardware—think Intel Core Ultra Series or supported AMD Ryzen 3000+ CPUs. It also works on devices with UFS inline crypto.

If your device doesn't support it or you use certain settings, Windows will just switch back to the regular software version.

You can turn this feature on in Settings under Privacy & Security.

How does it actually work? The new BitLocker uses your device's chip to lock down encryption keys, adding an extra security layer beyond the usual TPM (Trusted Platform Module).

This means better protection against hacks and meets strict government standards—all while keeping recovery options simple if something goes wrong.