Weird Google Pixel camera bug causes some photos to disappear

The bug isn't limited to a single model but affects several Pixel devices, from the mid-range Pixel 8a to the high-end Pixel 10 Pro. It is still unclear how widespread this issue is among users. However, given the number of reports on Reddit, it seems that at least some users are experiencing this problem with their devices.

Response awaited

No official fix or comment from Google yet

As of now, there is no official fix for this issue. Google has not yet commented on the matter either. If more users continue to report this problem, the company may take action and release a fix. Until then, Pixel users are left at the mercy of this strange bug that could potentially lead to loss of photos taken on their devices.