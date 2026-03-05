Microsoft Build 2026 is set for June 2-3

Expect an anticipated keynote from CEO Satya Nadella , lots of focus on AI, Azure, and developer tools, plus hands-on AI labs. There'll be practical demos and sessions where you can actually interact with Microsoft engineers—no fluff, just real tech talk.

A smaller venue means more chances to connect

If you're into building apps or curious about the future of tech, this is a chance to see what's next in AI and Azure straight from Microsoft.

The smaller venue means more chances to connect and try out new tools that could shape your next project.