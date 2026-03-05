Microsoft Build 2026 set for June 2-3: What to expect

Microsoft has announced the dates for its annual developer conference, Build 2026. The event will be held on June 2 and June 3 in San Francisco's Fort Mason Center. This is a shift from the usual May schedule and Seattle venue. The change comes as part of Microsoft's effort to make the event more focused and relevant amid the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Venue change San Francisco's AI innovation role The decision to host Build 2026 in San Francisco is significant, as the city is a global hub for AI innovation. Microsoft hopes that this move will capitalize on the growing interest in AI technologies and bring developers closer to the heart of the tech ecosystem. The company has invited around 2,500 developers from around the world to attend this year's event.

Event format Intentional smaller size for deeper discussions The smaller size of the event is intentional, as Microsoft wants to make it more interactive and community-focused. A more compact gathering will give developers a chance to have deeper discussions, explore demonstrations easily, and collaborate directly with industry experts. The conference is expected to feature major announcements related to AI, cloud computing, and developer tools.

