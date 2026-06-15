Microsoft CEO Nadella urges 'frontier ecosystem' to widen AI benefits
Technology
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants AI's benefits to reach everyone, not just a handful of big players.
In a recent post, he called for a "frontier ecosystem, not just a frontier model" where organizations combine their own knowledge with both human and AI input, so the rewards don't just go to a few centralized systems.
Nadella emphasizes human centered AI
Nadella says this new era is all about humans and machines learning together, a "real cognitive loop between people and digital systems" that changes how we work and create value.
He warns against repeating old mistakes like outsourcing that hurt local economies and believes keeping human expertise at the center of AI will drive real innovation and fair growth for all.