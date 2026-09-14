Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins calls to slow AI development
What's the story
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has joined the debate on artificial intelligence (AI) development, calling for a more measured approach. His comments come amid growing concerns over the rapid pace of AI advancements. In a post on X, Nadella said, "Any pursuit of superintelligence has to be grounded in the core principle that if the AI we build is not helping humanity and under human control, it's not worth pursuing."
AI benefits
AI's benefits should reach all communities, countries: Nadella
Nadella also stressed the need to accelerate and spread the benefits of AI across countries, communities, and companies.
He said this would require a frontier ecosystem where both closed and open-source models can thrive.
The Microsoft CEO also emphasized that AI companies should have full control over their unique knowledge.
"Every organization should be able to build its own continuous learning loop/hill climbing machine," he added.
Self-regulation
Microsoft welcomes research, focus in AI development: Nadella
Nadella said Microsoft welcomes research, focus, and deliberate pacing to get alignment right as the design goal.
The tech giant is also open to ideas like "embedded evaluators" and broader efforts to develop mechanisms that go beyond mere discussion.
He further stressed that AI development shouldn't be controlled by a few entities but should have broad representation across the ecosystem, countries, and fields, including academia.
Risk acknowledgment
Amodei, Altman, and Musk echo similar sentiments
Nadella's comments come after Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs publicly acknowledged the risks of fast-paced AI development.
Last week, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published an essay titled "We Must Pace The Frontier," where he extensively highlighted these risks and proposed safeguards.
Following his essay, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman voiced support for Amodei's proposed safeguards on X.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk also echoed similar sentiments in a separate post.
Presidential stance
Meanwhile, Trump dismisses calls for AI slowdown
While industry leaders have called for a slowdown in AI development, US President Donald Trump has dismissed these concerns.
Speaking to reporters in Ireland on September 13, he said, "Look, we're leading China in AI... and, frankly, I want to keep it that way, because whoever wins AI wins."