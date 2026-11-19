Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says AI agents will reshape internet
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thinks AI agents are about to shake up how the internet works and how businesses make money online.
Speaking at The New York Times Dealbook Summit, he compared this shift to when search engines took over from web portals.
Instead of people clicking around, AI agents could soon handle a lot of our browsing and buying for us.
Companies must adapt to agentic web
Nadella pointed out that some big names, like Amazon, are trying to limit what AI agents can do to protect their current business models.
But others, like Shopify, are embracing these changes and might get ahead because of it.
His advice? Companies need to adapt fast or risk getting left behind as we move from a "human web" to an "agentic web" run by smart AI helpers.