Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says AI should amplify human creativity

Nadella saw AI as a partner for solving problems and cutting out boring tasks, especially in things like customer service or supply chains.

But he made it clear: "The purpose of AI is to amplify human ingenuity, not replace it."

Sure, AI can crunch data for marketing teams, but only people can create campaigns that really connect with others.

As AI became part of more industries, his message was simple: let's use technology to boost what makes us unique.