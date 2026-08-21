Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says AI should amplify human creativity
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said AI should make us more creative, not take our place.
On August 21, 2026, as tools like ChatGPT started texting for us and OpenAI's new Apple Messages integration that allows ChatGPT to send texts on a user's behalf after receiving instructions, Nadella reminded everyone that technology is here to help humans shine, not fade into the background.
Satya Nadella: AI for customer service
Nadella saw AI as a partner for solving problems and cutting out boring tasks, especially in things like customer service or supply chains.
But he made it clear: "The purpose of AI is to amplify human ingenuity, not replace it."
Sure, AI can crunch data for marketing teams, but only people can create campaigns that really connect with others.
As AI became part of more industries, his message was simple: let's use technology to boost what makes us unique.