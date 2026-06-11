Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urges employees to use AI thoughtfully Technology Jun 11, 2026

Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, is reminding employees to use AI thoughtfully and not just for the sake of it.

On The New York Times's Hard Fork podcast, he talked about "token maxxing" (basically using AI way more than needed) and admitted he's guilty too.

His main point? Focus on real results and practical uses instead of getting caught up in the novelty.