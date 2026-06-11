Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urges employees to use AI thoughtfully
Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, is reminding employees to use AI thoughtfully and not just for the sake of it.
On The New York Times's Hard Fork podcast, he talked about "token maxxing" (basically using AI way more than needed) and admitted he's guilty too.
His main point? Focus on real results and practical uses instead of getting caught up in the novelty.
Nadella highlights Copilot, shares automation tool
Nadella also warned against wasting powerful AI tools on simple tasks, highlighting Microsoft Copilot's Auto Mode as a smarter way to match the right tech to each job.
He even shared a personal project where he used AI coding to build a tool that handles software discussions and updates automatically without requiring his direct involvement in every meeting or message thread.
It's all about making tech work efficiently and actually helping out.