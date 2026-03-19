Microsoft considers suing OpenAI over cloud hosting choice: Report

OpenAI's potential IPO and ongoing lawsuit from Musk

This tension shows how things are getting complicated between the two companies as OpenAI pushes for more independence.

There's more in the mix: OpenAI is eyeing a $1 trillion IPO but faces a lawsuit from Elon Musk that could slow things down.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is under regulatory scrutiny too.

Basically, it's a messy moment for some of tech's biggest players as they juggle partnerships and legal headaches.