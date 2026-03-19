Microsoft considers suing OpenAI over cloud hosting choice: Report
Microsoft is thinking about suing OpenAI after learning that OpenAI's new product, Frontier, the subject of a reported $50 billion deal, might be hosted on Amazon Web Services instead of Microsoft's own Azure cloud.
Microsoft says this move could break its exclusivity agreement, which was supposed to keep OpenAI's tech on Azure.
Talks are still ongoing. No lawsuits yet.
OpenAI's potential IPO and ongoing lawsuit from Musk
This tension shows how things are getting complicated between the two companies as OpenAI pushes for more independence.
There's more in the mix: OpenAI is eyeing a $1 trillion IPO but faces a lawsuit from Elon Musk that could slow things down.
Meanwhile, Microsoft is under regulatory scrutiny too.
Basically, it's a messy moment for some of tech's biggest players as they juggle partnerships and legal headaches.