Microsoft Copilot adds 'Microsoft usage data' option, raising privacy concerns

If you want more control, just head to the Copilot website or app, open Settings, and find the Memory section.

Here you can turn off "Microsoft usage data" and "Personalization and memory."

Microsoft says this information helps improve how Copilot works (not to train the AI), but it also suggests being careful about sharing personal information, like health details or sexual orientation, and reminds you that you can turn off targeted ads in your Microsoft Account for extra privacy.