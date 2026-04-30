Microsoft: Copilot used daily in 20 million paid seats
Technology
Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, is now a major part of daily work for 20 million paid enterprise seats across apps like Word and Excel.
That's a big leap from earlier doubts about its adoption.
Microsoft says people are using Copilot as much as email these days.
Accenture signs over 740,000 Copilot seats
Major brands like Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, and Mercedes have each rolled out Copilot to more than 90,000 seats. Accenture just signed on for over 740,000 seats, the largest deal yet.
Recent upgrades let Copilot handle complex tasks right inside documents, with CEO Satya Nadella calling it "This is like a daily habit of intense usage."