Microsoft: Copilot used daily in 20 million paid seats

Accenture signs over 740,000 Copilot seats

Major brands like Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, and Mercedes have each rolled out Copilot to more than 90,000 seats. Accenture just signed on for over 740,000 seats, the largest deal yet.

Recent upgrades let Copilot handle complex tasks right inside documents, with CEO Satya Nadella calling it "This is like a daily habit of intense usage."