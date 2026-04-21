Microsoft cuts Game Pass prices, delays Call of Duty access
Technology
Big update from Microsoft: Xbox Game Pass just got cheaper, with Ultimate now at £16.99 a month in the UK and $22.99 a month in the US and PC Game Pass at $13.99 in the US and £10.99 in the UK.
But there's a catch: future Call of Duty games won't drop on Game Pass right away anymore.
Microsoft bought Activision for $68.7 billion
After buying Activision for $68.7 billion, Microsoft is holding back new Call of Duty titles from Game Pass for about a year after launch.
Older CoD games and new releases from Microsoft-owned studios will still hit Game Pass on day one, as Microsoft shifts toward making more games available across PlayStation, Switch, and streaming platforms instead of just focusing on consoles.