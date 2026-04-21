Microsoft cuts Game Pass prices, delays Call of Duty access Technology Apr 21, 2026

Big update from Microsoft: Xbox Game Pass just got cheaper, with Ultimate now at £16.99 a month in the UK and $22.99 a month in the US and PC Game Pass at $13.99 in the US and £10.99 in the UK.

But there's a catch: future Call of Duty games won't drop on Game Pass right away anymore.