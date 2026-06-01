Microsoft debuts AI-powered smart badge at Build conference with touchscreen
Technology
Microsoft just showed off a new AI-powered smart badge at its Build conference, designed to make work life easier for professionals.
The badge packs a touchscreen, fingerprint sensor, microphone, Wi-Fi, and 5G, plus a side camera, all aimed at helping users stay productive on the go.
Microsoft AI badge targets healthcare, retail
Created with healthcare and retail workers in mind, the badge uses AI to give real-time insights through its camera and other features.
Microsoft also introduced a desk device that syncs with your PC and supports smooth task handoffs.
During the event, Microsoft's Steven Bathiche demoed how the badge can organize images instantly, highlighting its potential to streamline everyday tasks across different industries.