Microsoft developing Copilot super app with chat, coding, AI agents
What's the story
Microsoft has confirmed the development of an AI "super app" that will integrate the chat, coding, and agentic capabilities of its Copilot assistant. The announcement was made by CEO Satya Nadella during an earnings call on Wednesday. He said the app would offer both consumer and commercial experiences when it launches later this year.
App development
Nadella on Copilot's evolution
Nadella highlighted the rapid evolution of Copilot from chat to Cowork to Autopilots.
He said, "This quarter, we are bringing these Copilot experiences together, including code, in one super app."
The move is seen as a major step forward for Microsoft in the AI space.
The development of this super app was first reported by Fortune back in May.
User experience
What to expect from the super app?
The super app will combine Copilot's coding assistant, chat, coworking tools, and autonomous agents. Its main goal is to unify the consumer and commercial sides of the product.
Users will be able to switch between personal and enterprise Copilots.
The project is being developed internally with the slogan "Delivering one Copilot," and is expected to launch by the end of summer.
Business growth
Microsoft's financial results
Microsoft's revenue has increased to $90 billion in the last quarter, thanks to its AI and cloud businesses.
Nadella said the number of conversations per user on Copilot has nearly doubled year over year.
He also revealed that average weekly engagement is now comparable with Outlook and Teams, indicating a strong user base for their AI assistant.