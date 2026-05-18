Microsoft Edge stops storing saved passwords in plain text memory
Microsoft Edge just rolled out a security fix: your saved passwords are no longer stored in plain-text memory.
This update came after researcher Tom Joran Sonstebyseter Ronning found that Edge was quietly decrypting and storing all your credentials as soon as you opened the browser, even if you didn't use them, which could be risky if someone got access to your device.
Fix rolling out across Edge versions
At first, Microsoft said this setup was intentional, trying to balance security with convenience. But after concerns were raised, they listened.
Gareth Evans from the Edge Security Team confirmed that passwords will now only be loaded when needed, just like Chrome does.
The fix is rolling out to supported Edge versions, including Stable, Beta, Dev, Canary, and Extended Stable, with Canary already live and the rest arriving in the next update/build 148 and newer.
This move keeps things safer without making life harder for users.