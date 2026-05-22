Scammers are using Microsoft's email address to send spam messages

Scammers have been exploiting a loophole in Microsoft 's system to send spam emails from an internal Microsoft email address. The address, which is usually used for sending legitimate account alerts, has been misused by the fraudsters. They create new Microsoft accounts as if they are new customers and use this access to send out emails pretending to be from the tech giant.

Alert raised Spamhaus Project flags the issue The Spamhaus Project, an anti-spam non-profit, has also flagged the abuse of Microsoft's account notification email address for sending spam. The organization revealed that this activity has been going on for "several months." They criticized automated notification systems for allowing such extensive customization and confirmed that they have informed Microsoft about the issue.

No response Microsoft yet to comment on steps taken to stop abuse In a conversation with TechCrunch, a Microsoft spokesperson acknowledged the inquiry but did not comment or confirm if the company has taken steps to stop the abuse of its account notification email. This incident is part of a wider trend where hackers/scammers have been abusing company systems to trick unsuspecting customers in recent months.

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