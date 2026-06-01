Microsoft expands MDASH into preview to spot and rank vulnerabilities

MDASH uses over 100 AI agents

MDASH uses over 100 specialized AI agents to scan huge codebases, weed out false alarms, and highlight real risks fast.

With features like GitHub Copilot autofix, developers can fix issues earlier, saving time and headaches.

Microsoft's chief security architect Ales Holecek called it a game-changer for teams fighting cyber threats, saying it helps devs and security folks work together more easily.