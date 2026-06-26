Microsoft extends Windows 10 security updates until October 12 2027
Still hanging on to your old Windows 10 laptop? Good news: Microsoft just gave you an extra year of security updates.
The Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, originally ending in October 2026, now runs until October 12, 2027.
If you're already signed up, your coverage rolls over automatically, no extra steps needed.
ESU covers Windows 10 22H2 devices
The ESU program covers devices running Windows 10 version 22H2 (Home, Professional, Pro Education, and Workstations).
Just log in with your Microsoft account and keep your system updated; each license can protect up to 10 devices.
Heads up: until you enroll, your device stays open to malware risks, so don't wait too long if you want that extra layer of protection.
Extension aids Windows 11 transition
This extension is a lifeline for anyone whose hardware can't handle Windows 11 yet. It gives you more time to stay secure while figuring out when (or if) you want to upgrade.
Microsoft's making sure no one is left behind as they move everyone toward newer systems.