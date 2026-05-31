Microsoft faces backlash over action against researcher sharing exploit code

Microsoft is facing flak for its action against a security researcher who publicly shared proof-of-concept code for software vulnerabilities. The person, known as "Nightmare Eclipse," has been at loggerheads with Microsoft over the disclosure of zero-day exploits. They have posted exploit code online and hinted they could be a Microsoft employee.

Controversial measures Microsoft's actions draw criticism from cybersecurity experts In response to the situation, Microsoft has suspended several of Nightmare Eclipse's accounts and hinted at possible legal action. The company's actions have drawn criticism from cybersecurity experts who are questioning the tech giant's approach. Cybersecurity researcher Kevin Beaumont highlighted Microsoft's handling of the situation in a recent post, saying, "It's quite difficult to 'responsibly' report future vulnerabilities when you have been banned."

Policy enforcement Potential criminal case against Nightmare Eclipse Microsoft has said it could pursue a criminal case against Nightmare Eclipse for not following "proper coordination" when disclosing vulnerabilities. The company also suspended the individual's GitHub, GitLab, and Microsoft Security Response Center accounts. This move has been criticized by Beaumont, as he questioned how one can responsibly report future vulnerabilities after being banned by the tech giant.

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Inconsistency concerns Microsoft's inconsistent stance on 0-day exploits Beaumont also raised concerns over Microsoft's inconsistent stance on zero-day exploits. He pointed out that the company has previously hired people who publicly disclosed such exploits, some even with criminal hacking convictions. The cybersecurity researcher also noted that Microsoft has bought exploits from third-party brokers, questioning their current approach toward Nightmare Eclipse and similar cases.

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