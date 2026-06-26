After Apple, Microsoft raises its Xbox console prices

Price details

The new prices of Xbox consoles

The new pricing structure will see the Xbox Series S 512GB go up from $399 to $499, and the Series S 1TB jump from $449 to $599. The more powerful Xbox Series X will also be affected by the price hike. The digital version will now cost $750 instead of $599, while the disk version's price has been increased from $649 to a whopping $800.