Microsoft India's Rajiv Kumar says AI creates jobs, demands upskilling
Microsoft India's Rajiv Kumar says AI isn't just replacing jobs: it's actually creating new ones.
He points out that as tech keeps evolving, learning new skills is essential since many current skills will become outdated fast.
By 2030, nearly 40% of core job skills worldwide—and 63% of the workforce in India will need significant upskilling or reskilling by 2030—will change, so staying adaptable and ready to learn is key.
Rajiv Kumar highlights new AI roles
Kumar encourages young engineers to treat AI as a partner, not a rival.
He highlights the rise of fresh roles like AI trainers and security specialists, and notes that employers are focusing more on what you can do rather than just degrees.
With India's huge pool of engineering talent and digital innovation, there's plenty of opportunity for those who keep learning and adapting.