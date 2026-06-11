Microsoft India's Rajiv Kumar says AI creates jobs, demands upskilling Technology Jun 11, 2026

Microsoft India's Rajiv Kumar says AI isn't just replacing jobs: it's actually creating new ones.

He points out that as tech keeps evolving, learning new skills is essential since many current skills will become outdated fast.

By 2030, nearly 40% of core job skills worldwide—and 63% of the workforce in India will need significant upskilling or reskilling by 2030—will change, so staying adaptable and ready to learn is key.