Microsoft inks $750M deal with Perplexity to boost AI efforts

Microsoft has signed a three-year, $750 million deal with artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Perplexity. The agreement will see Perplexity use Microsoft's Azure cloud service for deploying AI models via the Foundry service. This includes those developed by OpenAI , Anthropic, and xAI. A spokesperson for Perplexity expressed their excitement about the partnership and access to frontier models from these companies.

Cloud commitment Perplexity's cloud strategy remains unchanged Despite the new deal with Microsoft, Perplexity has not shifted its spending from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has been its primary cloud provider. The spokesperson said that AWS continues to be Perplexity's preferred cloud infrastructure provider and hinted at upcoming expansions of their partnership in the coming weeks. This multi-cloud strategy is common among big companies to access unique services and reduce dependency on a single vendor.

Business evolution Legal battle between Amazon and Perplexity Perplexity has built much of its business on AWS, using Amazon's Bedrock service to access Anthropic models for its search engine. However, the two companies have been embroiled in a legal dispute recently. In November, Amazon sued Perplexity to prevent it from allowing consumers to use its AI tools for shopping on the Seattle-based company's online marketplace.

