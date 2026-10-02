Microsoft introduces Agent 365 to monitor AI agents at work
Technology
Microsoft introduced Agent 365, a new tool that helps companies keep an eye on their powerful AI agents at work.
These bots can sometimes act as insider threats, so Agent 365 acts like a security control room, monitoring them.
As Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security, put it, Microsoft Security is "Fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals..."
Microsoft introduces Microsoft 365 E7 $99
Microsoft also introduced Microsoft 365 E7 (ME7), rolling out May 1 at $99 per user per month.
It's packed with security features like Defender for threat protection and Purview for data governance, basically giving IT teams the tools they need to bring AI into their workflows safely and boost productivity, all while keeping company data secure and compliant.