Microsoft introduces Foundry Agent service creating AI agents with memory

Foundry agents could reshape tech teams

Foundry's AI agents can now take on tasks like code cleanup, data analysis, and system monitoring, the kind of work that usually goes to junior tech employees.

Since these agents keep learning and remember what they've done, companies might start hiring fewer fresh grads and focus more on experienced developers who can guide and manage these digital teammates.

Microsoft is also building a whole ecosystem around Foundry, hinting at big changes in how tech teams will work in the future.