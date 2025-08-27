Windows 11: Your calls over Bluetooth will now sound clearer

Microsoft has announced a new LE Audio feature for Windows 11 , aimed at improving the audio quality of Bluetooth headsets. The update is designed to address the issue of muffled audio that many users have been facing. Built on the Bluetooth Low Energy radio spec, LE Audio uses a new compression algorithm to deliver higher-quality sound.

Better experience Enhancements in gaming and calls The new LE Audio feature promises to "drastically" enhance the audio experience in games and calls on Windows 11. Mike Ajax, Principal Program Manager lead at Microsoft, explained that when an LE Audio device is used with a Windows 11 PC supporting super wideband stereo, switching into game chat no longer results in sudden drop in audio quality. This means that game audio will stay in stereo and stream at super wideband quality instead of limited experience of Bluetooth Classic.

Improved communication How LE Audio improves audio experience LE Audio utilizes a 32kHz sample rate while using voice apps like Teams or Discord, replacing the Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) and Hands-Free Profile (HFP) of Bluetooth Classic. The latter had an 8kHz sample rate and often resulted in muffled audio. However, most Bluetooth headsets today support the improved audio compression and a better sample rate for "wideband" or "super wideband" voice.

Enhanced calls Support for spatial audio in Teams The LE Audio support will also enhance calls in apps like Microsoft Teams. Although Teams uses Spatial Audio for wired headsets, it has relied on stereo audio and wasn't previously supported on Bluetooth headsets. However, with the new update, super wideband stereo support over Bluetooth LE Audio enables Spatial Audio in Teams. This feature can be toggled on in the audio settings inside the Teams client on Windows.