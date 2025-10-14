Microsoft launches first in-house AI image model challenging Google, OpenAI

Microsoft claims that MAI-Image-1 excels at creating photorealistic images of lightning, landscapes, and more. It is also faster than "larger, slower models" in processing requests and generating images. The model has already made its mark by entering the top 10 on LMArena, an AI benchmark site where human users compare outputs from different systems and vote on the best one.

Product expansion

Microsoft's AI advancements and model investments

MAI-Image-1 is the latest addition to Microsoft's growing suite of AI products, which already includes voice generator MAI-Voice-1 and chatbot MAI-1-preview. The company was an early investor in OpenAI, but their relationship has become increasingly complicated over time. Recently, Microsoft has also started using Anthropic's AI models for some features in Microsoft 365 and is making "significant investments" to train its own AI models like MAI-Image-1.