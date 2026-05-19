Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 12 and 2 new Surface laptops

Surface Pro 12 offers 64GB RAM

If you're after more power, the high-end Surface Pro 12 can pack up to a Core Ultra 7 chip, a whopping 64GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage, with options for OLED screens or even built-in 5G.

Design-wise, it sticks close to the previous Surface Pro 11 design but keeps the same two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support and Wi-Fi 7.

The Surface Laptop 8 comes in both a compact (13.8-inch) and larger (15-inch) version; prices start at $1,949.99 for the smaller model.

Upgrades include haptic touchpads, the 13.8-inch model offers an integrated privacy screen option, higher-res displays on the big one (3270 x 2180 pixels), and plenty of USB-A and USB-C ports, making these laptops ready for work or play.

More affordable versions are expected later this year if you're watching your budget!