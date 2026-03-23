Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 update
Big changes are coming to Windows 11 over the coming weeks as Microsoft launches its quality-focused roadmap.
Led by Pavan Davuluri, the update focuses on smoother performance, fewer bugs, and a better experience, especially as AI becomes a bigger part of Windows.
Early access will roll out to Windows Insiders first.
Taskbar can be moved to the top or sides
You'll finally be able to move the taskbar to the top or sides of your screen.
Windows Update is getting smarter: you can skip updates during setup, pause updates longer, limit reboots to once a month, and cut down on annoying notifications.
Copilot is stepping back from Notepad, Snipping Tool, Photos, and Widgets for now.
File Explorer will open and search faster; Widgets get more controls too.
Signing in with Windows Hello will be quicker
Bluetooth, USB devices, printers, cameras, and audio should connect more reliably: more consistent device wake behavior that should reduce wake-related disconnects.
Signing in with Windows Hello (face or fingerprint) will be quicker.
Fewer system crashes are expected thanks to deeper testing behind the scenes.
Plus: if you're an Insider tester, you'll have clearer options about which new features you want to try out.