Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 update

Taskbar can be moved to the top or sides

You'll finally be able to move the taskbar to the top or sides of your screen.

Windows Update is getting smarter: you can skip updates during setup, pause updates longer, limit reboots to once a month, and cut down on annoying notifications.

Copilot is stepping back from Notepad, Snipping Tool, Photos, and Widgets for now.

File Explorer will open and search faster; Widgets get more controls too.