Xbox is now letting you stream games for free
What's the story
Microsoft is testing a new feature for Xbox that lets users stream select games from their personal library without a cloud gaming subscription. The ad-supported game streaming option, which is currently available only to Xbox Insiders, offers 1-hour streaming sessions with ads shown before gameplay starts. The company said the test aims to provide players with another way to access cloud gaming on their existing devices.
Streaming details
How the ad-supported game streaming works
The trial allows eligible Xbox Insiders to stream supported games on compatible devices and regions at no extra cost.
Before each session, users will see ads. However, Microsoft has clarified that these ads won't disrupt gameplay, with the core gaming experience remaining unchanged once a session starts.
Each streaming session is currently limited to one hour, and players can continue accessing their games through other methods if they wish.
Accessibility focus
Microsoft aims to improve access to gaming
Microsoft hopes this test will provide more players an affordable way to access cloud gaming without paying for an extra subscription.
The company believes cloud streaming could be particularly useful for Xbox One owners, letting them play newer games designed for the Xbox Series X|S without upgrading their hardware.
It also hopes to improve access to gaming in regions where consoles are expensive or hard to get.
Ad approach
Advertising has long been a part of gaming, says Microsoft
Microsoft explained that advertising has long been a part of gaming through in-game ads and free-to-play games.
The company wants to ensure ads lower the cost of access without ruining the gaming experience.
This announcement comes as Microsoft continues to reshape its Xbox business, having laid off around 3,200 employees and spun off four game development studios, due to slow growth in core Xbox business, weaker Game Pass adoption, and pressures on the gaming industry.