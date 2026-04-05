Microsoft labels Copilot 'entertainment purposes only' in Excel and PowerPoint Technology Apr 05, 2026

Microsoft updated Copilot's terms, a change the article says was made in October 2025, now saying it's for "entertainment purposes only" and that you use it at your own risk, even in apps like Excel and PowerPoint.

The company wants users to know AI can make mistakes, so don't count on it for anything crucial.

This move is really about being upfront about the tech's limits and keeping Microsoft out of legal trouble if things go wrong.