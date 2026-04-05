Microsoft labels Copilot 'entertainment purposes only' in Excel and PowerPoint
Microsoft updated Copilot's terms, a change the article says was made in October 2025, now saying it's for "entertainment purposes only" and that you use it at your own risk, even in apps like Excel and PowerPoint.
The company wants users to know AI can make mistakes, so don't count on it for anything crucial.
This move is really about being upfront about the tech's limits and keeping Microsoft out of legal trouble if things go wrong.
Microsoft's Copilot has 3% paying customers
Even with these warnings, Microsoft is still hyping Copilot as a productivity booster.
CEO Judson Althoff recently called out some pretty big audacious goals, but by the end of 2025, only 3% of its customers had actually paid for it.
They've also rolled out Copilot Cowork (powered by Anthropic's Claude Cowork) to help teams work together smarter, but Microsoft keeps reminding everyone: double-check what the AI tells you before making big decisions.