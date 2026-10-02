Microsoft launches Azure Linux 4.0 for on premises and VMs
Microsoft just launched Azure Linux 4.0, taking it from a cloud-only OS to something you can now run on your own hardware or virtual machines.
It's built on Fedora, uses RPM packages, and skips the flashy graphical interface to keep things fast and efficient for servers.
With a beefed-up Linux kernel (6.18), it's designed to play really well with Azure tools but is open for more general use.
Azure Linux 4.0 support is Azure-only
If you're running Azure Linux 4.0 inside Microsoft's cloud, you get full official support and service guarantees.
But if you install it anywhere else, like your own server, you'll be leaning on the community for help (though Microsoft still controls the core system).
This move makes it easier for anyone to bridge old-school servers with modern cloud tech, all while keeping things flexible and customizable through GitHub resources.