Microsoft launches Frontier Co with $2.5B to build enterprise AI
Microsoft just rolled out Microsoft Frontier Co, a new division focused on helping big companies build their own AI tools.
Backed by a $2.5 billion investment and more than 6,000 employees, including engineering experts, the team will use Microsoft's existing AI technology to boost how businesses operate around the world.
Frontier Co embeds engineers inside partners
Frontier Co is teaming up with major players like Unilever, Accenture, Land O'Lakes, and the London Stock Exchange Group.
Their engineers are actually working inside these companies to create custom AI solutions.
Judson Althoff, Microsoft's commercial business CEO, describes it as "the largest, most capable, outcome-driven engineering organization in the industry."
With competitors like AWS and OpenAI making similar moves (and big investments), Microsoft's deep connections give it a strong edge in the race for enterprise AI.