Microsoft launches Frontier Co with $2.5B to build enterprise AI

Frontier Co embeds engineers inside partners

Frontier Co is teaming up with major players like Unilever, Accenture, Land O'Lakes, and the London Stock Exchange Group.

Their engineers are actually working inside these companies to create custom AI solutions.

Judson Althoff, Microsoft's commercial business CEO, describes it as "the largest, most capable, outcome-driven engineering organization in the industry."

With competitors like AWS and OpenAI making similar moves (and big investments), Microsoft's deep connections give it a strong edge in the race for enterprise AI.