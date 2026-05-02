Microsoft launches legal agent in Word to ease contract reviews
Microsoft just rolled out a new Legal Agent feature in Word, aiming to take the stress out of legal paperwork.
This AI tool can scan entire contracts, compare them with your company's playbook, and whip up negotiation-ready edits—all while keeping track of every change.
For now, it's only available to US users testing the Microsoft 365 Copilot Frontier program.
Flags risky clauses inside tracked changes
Legal Agent isn't just about spotting typos: it flags risky or unusual clauses, links you straight to sources for double-checking facts, and works right inside Word's tracked changes so nothing gets lost.
Built with real legal workflows in mind (thanks to Microsoft's recent push into legal AI), it's designed for smoother compliance checks and faster reviews.
User feedback will help shape what comes next for this tool.