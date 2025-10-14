LOADING...

Microsoft launches MAI-Image-1, its own text-to-image AI model

Technology

Microsoft just launched MAI-Image-1, its own text-to-image AI model announced in 2025.
It's designed to whip up photorealistic images—think natural lighting and detailed landscapes—faster than bigger models out there.
Microsoft teamed up with creative pros so the results look fresh, not generic.

Model focuses on details like bounce light and reflections

MAI-Image-1 nails tricky details like bounce light and reflections, making images feel real.
The team focused on smart data selection and testing methods to match how artists actually work.

MAI-Image-1 will soon be integrated into Copilot and Bing Image Creator

MAI-Image-1 is joining Microsoft's lineup alongside Google's Nano Banana and OpenAI's tools.
You'll soon find it powering Copilot and Bing Image Creator.